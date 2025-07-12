"I won't reveal much" - Johanna Persson tight-lipped about strategy vs. Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Johanna Persson is keeping her tactical cards close to her chest as she puts the finishing touches on her preparation for tonight's world title showdown against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Ad

The Swedish powerhouse makes her hotly anticipated promotional debut in the main event of ONE Fight Night 33 on July 11 inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium, where she'll attempt to dethrone the Brazilian divisional queen and claim the ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world title.

"I'm focusing on me, and I'm focusing on the game plan we have made. I won't reveal much, but there is a game plan that should be able to work against Allycia," Johanna Persson shared with Sportskeeda MMA during an exclusive interview.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The WBC Muay Thai world champion's reluctance to divulge strategic details suggests she and longtime coach David Lehnberg have identified specific weaknesses in Rodrigues' game that they're planning to exploit.

That said, she isn't too tight-lipped on where the battle could be won inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

"I think there are plenty of ways this fight can go. She's fast, she's good. But so am I," the 30-year-old Gefle Fight Camp product continued.

Ad

"I will push forward and try to hit her with my combinations. For me, my key to victory has always been my forward pressure. So, expect the same for me here."

Her secretive preparation, combined with an intensive training camp at Sitjaopho Muaythai in Hua Hin, Thailand, could prove to be the difference-maker when these atomweight titans collide on July 11.

Will her carefully guarded game plan be enough to claim 26 pounds of gold, or will the defending champion have the answers to extend her reign?

Ad

Ad

Johanna Persson vows to make the most of golden opportunity vs. Rodrigues

Not many warriors get the chance to debut on martial arts' grandest stage in a world title fight. The same can't be said for Johanna Persson, however.

The Swedish fighter hopes to make an immediate impact on fight night, as she told ONE Championship separately:

"This is what I've been working for over the past seven years, and now I've got a shot at my goal - fighting for the belt and competing in ONE Championship."

ONE Fight Night 33 will be available live in U.S. primetime for free to Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.