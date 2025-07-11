ONE Fight Night 33 preview and prediction: Allycia Hellen Rodrigues vs. Johanna Persson

A Muay Thai banger between Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and Johanna Persson is set to headline ONE Fight Night 33 inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, July 11.

The defending queen puts her ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world title on the line against the superstar from Sweden, who debuts in the organization.

For Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, this fight serves as another chance to strengthen her grip on the throne she's held onto since August 2020.

On Persson's end, the 30-year-old striker has a rare chance to do what few fighters dream of doing – walking out of the Mecca of Muay Thai with 26 pounds of gold wrapped around her waist.

Ahead of fight night, we break down how this fight unfolds and pick a winner between these two atomweight striking maestros.

Prediction: Allycia Hellen Rodrigues to beat Johanna Persson by unanimous decision

Don't get me wrong, Johanna Persson is a top top athlete with plenty of tricks and weaponry to beat top athletes. That said, I think Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will be a cut above her on fight night.

Rodrigues has proved her worth on multiple occasions against fighters with different technical backgrounds and striking prowess, and this experience will give the Fortaleza native a huge advantage once the bell sounds to signal the start of their fight inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

The Brazilian mum-champ should be able to read the Swede's movement and hit with counters when she overextends. Allycia Hellen Rodrigues might not swing in with power in the first round, at least, but she'll up her intensity somewhere around the third round.

From there, I see the 27-year-old staying one step ahead and relying on her technical capabilities to get the job done.

She will mix speed, accuracy, and power behind her kicks, punches, and elbows against the ever-aggressive Persson.

Persson will drag this fight into the final round and give it all she's got for 26 pounds of gold.

But when all is said and done, I envision the Phuket Fight Club representative walking out of the venue still the ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion.

ONE Fight Night 33 will stream live in U.S. primetime to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada this Friday, July 11.

