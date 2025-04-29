“I have the right tools for any situation” - Kongthoranee better prepared for Nong-O rematch in Lumpinee Stadium

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai believes he'll be much more prepared to take out Nong-O the second time around in their upcoming flyweight Muay Thai battle.

In February, the 28-year-old Thai sensation scored a stunning split decision victory over Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 28. Though he saw his hand raised, the win came with a hint of skepticism, prompting the promotion to book an immediate rematch between the two generational talents.

Now, Nong-O and Kongthoranee will run it back in the ONE Fight Night 31 main event on Friday, May 2, inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Determined to keep things out of the hands of the judges, Kongthoranee has been busy sharpening his tool and developing new weapons to take out the former eight-time ONE world titleholder once and for all. In a recent interview, he told ONE Championship:

"I’ve prepared all kinds of weapons, so that I have the right tools for any situation in the ring."

Kongthoranee hopes to secure a ONE world title shot with another win against Nong-O

A second straight win over Nong-O will extend Kongthoranee's win streak to four and improve his overall record in ONE to 12-2. In his eyes, that'll be good enough for a shot at the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship, though he's content to leave what comes next to ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

He added:

"If I win this fight, whether I deserve it or not, depends on Boss Chatri. I just do my best and that's all."

With another win over Nong-O on martial arts' biggest global stage, is Kongthoranee a shoo-in for a shot at 26 pounds of ONE gold, or will he have a little more work to do on martial arts' biggest global stage?

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

