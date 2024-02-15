"I was rocking fake ones" - Conor McGregor mentions his first expensive watch was gifted by former UFC owner

UFC star Conor McGregor's recent appearance on GQ Sports' YouTube video saw the Irishman list the 10 things he can't live without.

While talking about his rare Patek Philippe watch, the Irishman disclosed that he used to wear knockoffs until he could afford to purchase luxury watches of his own.

Additionally, he mentioned that the first luxury watch he ever owned wasn't actually one that he purchased for himself.

Instead, it was a gift from the very top of UFC upper management following his first-round TKO over Diego Brandão at UFC Fight Night 46, which the Irishman incorrectly dated to 2013, but was in 2014:

"You ever hear this, the term, 'You gotta fake it, till you make it?' Before anything, I was getting the fake ones. I was rocking the fake ones like this but proud. Funny enough, my first ever real watch that I had got was a gift post-UFC Dublin, which was in 2013. And it was a gift for me from Lorenzo Fertitta, who was the former owner of the UFC at the time."

Check out Conor McGregor talk about getting gifted a watch (4:40):

McGregor has since gone on to become the wealthiest fighter in MMA history due not only to his record-breaking string of pay-per-view headliners, but business acumen. He has founded several successful ventures, most notably his Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey.

He has, in fact, accrued so much wealth that UFC CEO Dana White claimed it is part of the reason the promotion has not announced an official date for McGregor's octagon return.

Conor McGregor relates to Alexander Volkanovski's need to fight

In the aftermath of his brutal knockout loss to Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski had an emotional episode in the post-fight proceedings, revealing that he loses sight of himself when he's not fighting.

Conor McGregor claimed to relate to the Australian's predicament, as he too longs to return to the octagon. He told MMA Junkie:

"You hear what Alexander Volkanovski said. I relate. I must return to my way of living."

Check out Conor McGregor talking about wanting to return to fighting (0:22):

However, he has been unsuccessful in securing an official date for his expected bout with Michael Chandler. Recent speculation suggests that it is likely due to McGregor and the UFC not yet coming to terms on their demands.