"I salute their spirit to fight" - Buakaw tips his hat to ONE Championship superstars Takeru, Superlek after Tokyo thriller

Like most combat sports enthusiasts, Muay Thai and kickboxing icon Buakaw Banchamek was left in awe by Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Takeru Segawa's epic five-round duel in the main event of ONE 165 this past January.

The ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion may have left with his hand raised while extending his winning streak to nine, but he had it all to do as the Japanese megastar and multi-time K-1 world champion fought valiantly from bell-to-bell inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Superlek's chopping kicks delivered an early warning to 'The Natural Born Crusher'. However, the Team Vasileus fighter responded with weapons of his own upstairs to minimize traffic that came his way.

None of that seemed to have deterred 'The Kicking Machine' as he ramped up his efforts in search for the biggest win of his experienced resume. On Takeru's end, the 32-year-old withstood everything the Thai uncorked. In response, he lit up his dance partner with punishing body shots in round three.

It was all back-and-forth in the championship rounds, but Superlek's output and ability to cut Takeru's attacks was all the difference as he maintained his spot as the divisional king with a unanimous decision.

Looking back at the historic fight, Buakaw had nothing but respect for both megastars, particularly with Takeru, who gave it his all until the end.

He had this to say on his YouTube channel:

"I have to say, I respect their heart. They gave their 100 percent. I salute their spirit to fight. They fought like true warriors, especially Takeru because I know that must be very painful. I heard that he couldn't walk after the fight, his team had to help and wheel him off stage."

Watch the full clip here:

Superlek's win over Takeru showed why he's the top P4P striker

Although he stepped up as a replacement for Rodtang Jitmuangnon, who withdrew from the tie in December last year, in enemy territory, Superlek did not need any time to find his feet against the Japanese martial arts icon.

'The Kicking Machine' was at his sparkling best for much of the duel. Much like he displayed in his thrilling war against Rodtang at ONE Friday Fights 34, the Thai attacked with a furious pace, switching between weapons, constantly creating chances, and hitting with volume whenever an opportunity arose.

Relive their epic duel at watch.onefc.com or the ONE Super App.