"I saw the right timing and the opening" - Aliff breaks down his clinical KO of Shamil Adukhov at ONE Fight Night 28

Aliff Sor Dechapan says he made the most of his opportunity to bag an early win against Russian slugger Shamil Adukhov at ONE Fight Night 28 on Feb. 7.

The Malaysian-Thai phenom racked up victory number seven in the promotion inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last week, needing slightly over a minute to get the job done.

After analyzing what his opposite number brought to the table, the 21-year-old slowed him down with chopping leg kicks. While Adukhov remained game to stand and bang with Aliff, the victor took it as the chance to find his route to another remarkable triumph.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He sent a plethora of punches that nearly crumbled the Russian. Though the latter survived the first onslaught, the Sor Dechapan man advanced with a left hook and a right fist at the second time of asking and sat his man down for good at 1:10 of the match.

During an interview with Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin, Aliff refused to say his night was easy due to Adukhov's level. Instead, the Malaysian-Thai said his highlight-reel moment was a result of his ability to make the most of his window of opportunity:

"It's not that he wasn't good or anything like that. It's just that I saw the right timing and the opening, and that's why he got knocked out."

His win inside the Mecca of Muay Thai bumped his promotional slate to 7-2 and 60-9 overall.

Watch the full interview here:

Aliff's win inside Lumpinee last week shows that he could be a world title threat

While it may be a bit too early for the young star to get his shot at two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai's ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title, the signs are looking bright for Aliff.

He showed experience beyond his years to land with utmost accuracy before the eventual KO. That aside, his ability to bait Adukhov into proximity was also perfected down to a tee on fight night.

It'll be interesting to see who he goes up against next in the talent-filled division. But should he conquer a couple more tests on the global stage, there should be no denying him a shot at Muay Thai's biggest prize.

ONE Fight Night 28 is available via replay on Amazon Prime Video to active subscribers in North America.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.