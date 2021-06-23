'I see you 209' - Kamaru Usman responds to Nate Diaz call out

After Kamaru Usman went through the welterweight division of the UFC with a blistering pace, he is now looking to lap a lot of fighters in the division.

However, there is one fighter who has called the welterweight kingpin out for fighting fried fish.

Nate Diaz recently took to social media in a bid to mock the Nigerian's decision to go through the welterweight division for the second time.

Who dis guy fighting next ?

Someone he already koed 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/x3dFqMvVaZ — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 22, 2021

Usman seemingly took Diaz's statement seriously and offered him a shot at the throne in a rather cocksure manner.

In an eerily cryptic message, Usman urged Diaz to get in touch with UFC's Chief Business Officer, Hunter Campbell, to set up a fight.

What's more, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' casually dropped a police code for murder, '187,' hinting at the fight's result.

I see you 209. If you really want this 187 then call your boy hunter 😏 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) June 22, 2021

Nate Diaz suggests that Kamaru Usman is getting complacent

What followed this back and forth between the welterweight kingpin and Nate Diaz was a series of tweets, with both fighters taking shots at one another.

Diaz struck back at Kamaru Usman, flaming the 34-year-old for becoming a puppet at the hands of UFC officials.

Ur locked down you do what ur told to do like a good champion pic.twitter.com/nl6xRUopZ2 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 22, 2021

In an image he posted alongside the tweet, Diaz nuked the former UFC interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington.

'Chaos' was caught in the crossfire between the two because he has been touted as the next fighter to take on Kamaru Usman, thereby setting up a colossal rematch that would bring many financial benefits to the UFC.

Kamaru Usman drops the mic on Nate Diaz

In what can only be termed a verbal massacre, the Fort Lauderdale native flexed on Diaz with the championship belt to put 'The Stockton Slugger' in his place.

Usman subsequently issued another open challenge, welcoming Diaz to contact Hunter Campbell to ensure that the tiff that began on social media could end inside the cage.

Key word “CHAMPION” lol. All you guys just internet tough guys nowadays. Like I said if you really want this pressure then holla at your boy hunter😉 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) June 23, 2021

Kamaru Usman successfully shut Nate Diaz down, for what came next from the southpaw was a meek apology and some well-deserved respect.

Diaz clarified that he meant no disrespect; however, he signed off with a snide comment about Usman taking on fighters he had already bested.

Your doing great champ

I wasn’t trying to disrespect

Have a good fight with one of those poor guys you beat up .. — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 23, 2021

While Nate Diaz may be right about Usman taking on former foes, Colby Covington vs Kamaru Usman is definitely the fight to make at this point.

'Chaos' is one of a handful of fighters that truly troubled the Nigerian phenom inside the cage. Furthermore, he has always claimed that their fight was brought to an end by the referee rather prematurely.

