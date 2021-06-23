Watch: Conor McGregor shares video trolling Kamaru Usman for copying his famous lines

Conor McGregor recently shared a video trolling welterweight champion Kamaru Usman for repeatedly imitating the Irishman's iconic mannerisms.

The video first shows a clip of Ali Abdelaziz, Usman's manager, slandering Conor McGregor for being a "scumbag" while comparing 'The Notorious' to Usman, who the Dominance MMA CEO believes is a consummate champion. The clip then highlights all the instances when 'The Nigerian Nightmare' blatantly copied McGregor's famous lines. Check out the video below:

The resemblance of Kamaru Usman's on-camera persona to Conor McGregor was first pointed out by MMA Twitterverse earlier this year. Fans noticed stark similarities in Usman's UFC 258 post-fight interview and Conor McGregor's UFC 246 post-fight call-out.

Here's what Conor McGregor said after the obliteration of Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone at UFC 246:

"Any one of these little mouthy fools can get it. All of them. It does not matter."

The ominous callout was copied verbatim by Kamaru Usman following the welterweight champion's third title defense:

"Guess what? It's not done. I'll give you a whole training camp and I guarantee you will sign on that dotted line because this time, I will finish your a**. Any one of these mouthy fools can get it, anyone of them. But if he keeps running his mouth, if he's going to talk, step in here because you got to see me."

Furthermore, when Kamaru Usman conspicuously plagiarized Conor McGregor's iconic "red panty night" jibe from UFC 197 pre-fight presser, 'The Notorious' bashed the Nigerian-born fighter on Twitter.

Am I tripping or is this jackass always at this? Everything I say. https://t.co/YepbdAW6ut — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 7, 2021

Conor McGregor has hinted that he might move up to 170lbs to take on Kamaru Usman down the line. McGregor, who has amassed a 2-1 record as a welterweight, seems undeterred to dethrone Usman next year.

I’m a block at 170 guys. Give me till end of year at this 155 weight. I’ll get the strap and then I’ll go up again. After green fungus panties hahaha “cos any one of these fools can get it” - usman 😂 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 25, 2021

Conor McGregor also accused Kamaru Usman of copying his striking techniques. Check out the Irishman's tweet below:

Usman even copying my shots now. Am I to fight this guy at some stage?

I think so. Can’t be copying my words and my shots and not get a smack for it. I like 170. It’s mine soon. pic.twitter.com/FEQgj9AsAy — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 25, 2021

When is Conor McGregor fighting next?

Conor McGregor is slated to fight Dustin Poirier on July 10th. The much-awaited trilogy fight will headline the main card for UFC 264. While it was the Irishman who got the better of Poirier in their first encounter at UFC 178, 'Diamond' TKO'd McGregor in their second meeting at UFC 257 in January this year.

If Conor McGregor wins the upcoming bout with Poirier, a championship fight against Charles Oliveira will undoubtedly be on the cards for the Dublin native.

