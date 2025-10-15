"I can't see it happening" - Jonathan Haggerty doesn't think Yuki Yoza has what it takes to beat Superlek

Jonathan Haggerty has made his prediction for one of ONE 173's most intriguing matchups, and it's not good news for Yuki Yoza.

The reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion will challenge Nabil Anane for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16.

On the same card, Yoza will face ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a bantamweight kickboxing bout, with the Japanese striker hoping to prove he's worthy of a future shot at Haggerty's kickboxing crown.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), 'The General' was asked about the highly anticipated clash between Yoza and Superlek, and the 27-year-old Englishman made his feelings crystal clear.

"For me, I don't see the hype, and I don't see him beating Superlek. I feel like Superlek's way too experienced. But obviously, it's in Yuki Yoza's back garden, so that might give him a little bit of a lift. I can't see it happening. I think Superlek maybe by stoppage, if I'm honest," Jonathan Haggerty said.

The Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground martial artist's skepticism comes despite Yoza's impressive 2-0 start in ONE Championship.

The former K-1 champion has already claimed victories over Elbrus Osmanov and former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus.

However, Haggerty believes the experience gap between Yoza and 'The Kicking Machine' will prove too significant to overcome, even with the Japanese fighter competing on home soil in Tokyo.

If Yoza can pull off the upset, he'll not only silence Haggerty's doubts but also position himself as a legitimate threat in the bantamweight kickboxing division.

Grab your seats for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri here.

Watch Jonathan Haggerty's full interview with SCMP below:

Jonathan Haggerty is thankful to be part of ONE 173

Jonathan Haggerty steps back into action to reclaim two-sport supremacy, and the Londoner couldn't be more thankful that he'll be able to do it on one of the promotion's most stacked cards ever.

In the same interview with SCMP, 'The General' shared his excitement to be part of ONE 173, which will feature top names such as Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Nong-O Hama, Superlek Kiatmoo9, Superbon, Masaaki Noiri, Marat Grigorian, Rukiya Anpo, and Joshua Pacio.

"It's an amazing card. ONE Championship is putting on a masterclass of a show. Obviously, I'll be looking forward. I'll be excited to get on that show for sure, but as of now, the show's looking incredible."

In his last appearance, Haggerty acquired a unanimous decision win over Chinese kickboxing superstar 'Demon Blade' Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar.

Will he claim another massive win at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri in November?

