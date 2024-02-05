“I see you posting it now” - Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson fumes at Ariel Helwani for sharing Shannon Briggs’ memes during live show

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson clearly wasn't amused as he fumed at Ariel Helwani for sharing Shannon Briggs' memes during his live show.

It was recently officially announced that the former UFC light heavyweight champion will be making his boxing debut against Briggs on June 1. He appeared on today's episode of The MMA Hour and discussed the bout and the social media memes that have been made to take jibes at him.

During the appearance, Helwani brought up the memes in order to validate Jackson's claims that he was being disrespected. The memes being displayed angered him as he believed that the Canadian journalist was displaying the 'The Cannon's memes for his audience. He said:

"Why you wanna show your fans that? With that big smile on your face...Why you have this on your platform?...I didn't sign up for this sh*t...I see you posting it now...Well people know I keep it real. They could've took my word for it, they didn't need you validation with the fu**ing pictures."

'Rampage' and Briggs have been in talks for a boxing match for quite some time and exchanged plenty of trash talk, even on the former UFC champion's own podcast. It will be interesting to see how Jackson performs in his boxing debut as he is competing against a former heavyweight champion.

AJ McKee recounts witnessing Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson getting angry

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson has been known for his humor, but former Bellator featherweight champion AJ McKee noted that it's not wise to make him angry.

While speaking to The Game Plan, McKee brought up that he has known Jackson since he was a child and recounted witnessing what happened when a fighter got the former UFC light heavyweight champion angry during training. He said:

"'Rampage' just got angry and said, 'Don't make me mad!' And you know what happens when 'Rampage' gets mad...He slammed the dude, knocked his two front teeth out. And dude, his energy...ferociousness when he gets angry, it's something different to be able to harness that power." [15:16 - 15:40]

Check out the full interview below: