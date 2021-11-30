"I don't know how his wife put up with it" - Quinton Jackson slams Shannon Briggs for saying 'let's go champ' 'way too fu****g much'

Quinton Jackson has given his opinion of former professional boxer Shannon Briggs. ‘Rampage’ suggested that while he does find Briggs annoying, he doesn’t hate the boxing veteran.

Jackson clarified he isn’t friends with Shannon Briggs. The former UFC star also criticized Briggs for what he believes is ‘The Canon’s’ excessive use of the catchphrase ‘let’s go, champ!’

In an edition of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, former UFC and Bellator fighter Quinton Jackson opened up on multiple topics. Helwani noted that he feels ‘Rampage’ and Shannon Briggs are friends. The journalist added that Jackson and Briggs are too funny together and their chemistry is off the charts.

Quinton Jackson agreed with Helwani’s opinion that they’re funny together but emphasized he intends to fight Shannon Briggs. ‘Rampage’ stated:

“I think a lot of people think that because I do like to laugh. Like, if he said something funny, I’m gonna laugh. And I never met another fighter that can go back and forth with me, like, making fun of each other and stuff like that. You know, is he an a***ole? Yes. Is he annoying? Yes. Do I hate the guy? No. But, you know, we’re not friends. You know, I think he has a big mouth, and I want to shut him up. But this is a first for me; somebody that can actually talk sh** and (be) funny with it. But the guy’s annoying. He says ‘let’s go, champ!’ way too f**king much. I don't know how his wife put up with it, or his kids, or anybody that lives with him. How do they do it?”

Watch Quinton Jackson’s conversation with Ariel Helwani in the video below:

Quinton Jackson and Shannon Briggs could face off in a Triller Triad Combat fight in 2022

Quinton Jackson served as the captain for Team MMA, whereas Shannon Briggs captained Team Boxing at this past weekend’s Triller Triad Combat event. The event featured special mixed-rule fights which showcased the talented boxers and MMA fighters on the card.

The bouts transpired inside a triangle ring, with Quinton Jackson and Shannon Briggs cheering for their respective teams’ fighters ringside. Neither Jackson nor Briggs competed at the event.

The innovative show was headlined by a fight between top-tier heavyweight pugilist Kubrat Pulev and former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir. Pulev secured an impressive first-round TKO victory over Mir.

In the co-main event, Alexander Flores beat former UFC heavyweight Matt Mitrione via unanimous decision. Elsewhere on the card, UFC veteran Mike Perry, Derek Campos, Albert Tumenov, Alexa Culp, and Harry Gigliotti emerged victorious.

The consensus is that a Triad Combat fight between Quinton Jackson and former lineal and WBO boxing heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs could materialize in 2022.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

We would like 2 minutes of your time, MMA fans. We promise you, it will help us improve.

Edited by Joshua Broom