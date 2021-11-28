Watch: A frustrated Shannon Briggs animatedly corners boxer Scott Sigmon as he was losing to an MMA fighter at Triller Triad Combat

Former boxer Shannon Briggs and retired MMA star Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson commandeered opposing teams that represent their sport at Triller's Triad Combat event.

Going into the evening's third matchup of the night, Team Rampage was leading 5-3, thanks to Alexa Culp's demolition job over Angelina Hoffschneider. With his squad in danger of trailing even further, Briggs took it upon himself to inject some much-needed motivation into his fighter, Scott Sigmon.

A fired-up Briggs approached Sigmon's corner to provide some tactical advice. 'The Cannon' was heard telling Sigmon:

"The whole round! Non-stop punching!"

However, Briggs' pep talk went in vain as MMA fighter Albert Tumenov continued to dominate the ensuing rounds. The former UFC welterweight landed cleaner shots throughout the fight and earned a unanimous decision win after seven rounds.

FITE @FiteTV Albert is looking to leave this out of the hands of the judges #TriadCombat Albert is looking to leave this out of the hands of the judges #TriadCombat https://t.co/nLJom87AsF

In doing so, the Russian brawler increased Team Rampage's lead to 8-3. The teams were given three points for each decision victory and five points for finishes.

Triad Combat's main event saw former interim UFC heavyweight champ Frank Mir take on Bulgarian combatant Kubrat Pulev. UFC alums Matt Mitrione and 'Platinim' Mike Perry are also featured on the card.

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson and Shannon Briggs had to be separated at the Triad Combat Weigh-ins

It appears that there is animosity between Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson and Shannon Briggs. The two team captains almost came to blows and had to be pulled apart during the event's weigh-ins.

The altercation happened after Brian Vera took the scale and started talking trash at his opponent, Derek Campos. Tensions flared when Vera charged off the scale and got directly in Campos’ face, prompting Briggs to get in between the fighters.

Check out the highlights of the Triller Triad Triad Combat weigh-ins below:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

At that point, 'Rampage' jumped in and ended up in a tussle with Briggs. The leaders started shoving each other and had to be separated. Thankfully, Jackson and Briggs didn't get too physical. Each vowed to lead their respective squads to a "clean sweep."

Watch: 5 UFC fighters who found success in the WWE!

Edited by C. Naik