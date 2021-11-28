Watch: Mike Perry reacts in shock as he's announced the winner of his fight against Michael Seals at Triller Triad Combat

Mike Perry was seen in action for the first time since his departure from the UFC against Michael Seals at Triller's Triad Combat.

The fight was a thrilling back-and-forth affair where Perry had to dig deep in order to get the win. The contest ended with a split-decision win for the former MMA fighter.

As the results were being announced for the fight, a humorous moment occurred as Perry himself was seemingly surprised to be announced the winner.

Watch Mike Perry's immediate reaction to winning the fight against Michael Seals below:

FITE @FiteTV Platinum takes a split over Michael Seals. Do you agree with the decision? #TriadCombat Platinum takes a split over Michael Seals. Do you agree with the decision? #TriadCombat https://t.co/D0nFm86dbE

Although the fight ended in a split-decision, the Verdict MMA Global Scorecard showed Perry as the clear winner.

Verdict @VerdictMMA



It was a split decision and the Global Scorecard had the fight in favor of Perry.



#TriadCombat Mike Perry just earned his first win outside the UFC.It was a split decision and the Global Scorecard had the fight in favor of Perry. Mike Perry just earned his first win outside the UFC.It was a split decision and the Global Scorecard had the fight in favor of Perry.#TriadCombat https://t.co/7IP4yrbcuk

Mike Perry reveals what happened with his UFC contract

Mike Perry's last fight in the UFC took place in April 2021 when he took on Daniel Rodriguez. The 30-year-old ended up on the wrong side of a unanimous decision and later parted ways with promotion.

Prior to his fight at Triad Combat, Perry did an interview with Helen Yee where he revealed that going into his fight with Rodriguez, he thought he had one more fight left on his UFC contract. He said:

"I fought my contract out, you know what? I dropped the news, low-key, I was dumb. For some reason, I thought after my nose broke, I signed a five-fight contract after Luque fight. I guess it was a four-fight contract and I told you, I had one more fight on my contract. I guess I still had a headache or something, I don't know what I was thinking. I thought going into the fight I had one more fight on my contract and then it turns out I didn't, so I was a free agent there for a little while."

Watch Mike Perry's full interview with Helen Yee below:

Before his eventual departure, the 30-year-old was going through a rough patch in the UFC as he managed to win only one of his last five fights in the promotion.

Edited by C. Naik