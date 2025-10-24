“I do not see any weakness” - Nong-O says Rodtang will be one of the toughest tests in his legendary career

Nong-O Hama has fought many top fighters in the game in his long and illustrious career. He believes though that his scheduled match against Rodtang Jitmuangnon next month could be up there as the toughest.The veteran Thai fighter battles 'The Iron Man' for the vacant flyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo. The contest is one of seven world title matches bannering the stacked event, which is the second live on-ground offering of ONE Championship this year in Japan.Speaking to the promotion in a pre-fight feature, Nong-O shared he is expecting one of his toughest matches, if not the toughest, in his legendary career, citing how Rodtang is thorough as they come.The 38-year-old Thai icon said:&quot;Personally, I do not see any weakness. His force, his physical condition, his IQ, and his skills.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt ONE 173, Nong-O looks to become a world champion again after his long reign as bantamweight Muay Thai king from 2019 to 2023. He is now competing in flyweight, believing that it suits him better at this point of his career.Rodtang, meanwhile, is out to reclaim the flyweight title he was stripped of after missing weight in his title defense against British challenger Jacob Smith last November.For more information and updates on ONE 173, follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship.Nong-O touts an exciting clash between him and Rodtang at ONE 173Nong-O said fight fans should expect an exciting match between him and Rodtang at ONE 173.He shared this in an interview with ONE Championship, highlighting how the showdown has practically every ingredient for a must-see fare.Nong-O said:&quot;From my view, I have been through so many wars. I am highly experienced. Rodtang is a famous star who has his hunger for victory. When experience is against hunger, I am sure that this fight is going to be really entertaining,&quot;Both Nong-O and Rodtang are key players in the ONE flyweight Muay Thai lane, with the former ranked No. 3 in the division and Rodtang, the top contender.