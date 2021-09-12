"I am a show-off, a performer" - Justin Gaethje reveals what he's looking forward to the most heading into upcoming fight with Michael Chandler

In the latest episode of UFC Unfiltered, Justin Gaethje revealed that being able to fight in front of a crowd is what he's looking forward to the most heading into UFC 268. Gaethje referred to himself as a showman and said it was always a very special feeling to fight in front of packed crowds.

"Yeah, it sucks [not being able to fight in front of a live crowd. I mean that is what I'm most excited about, I think. You know the atmosphere is something special and it's something where I really have embraced. I'm a show-off you know, a performer so I think that part really, you know, plays well for me. Being in front of people, having people and I always know there's a million people watching on TV but it's just not the same," Justin Gaethje said.

The last time Justin Gaethje performed in front of a live crowd was in September 2019, when he fought Donald Cerrone. Since then, 'The Highlight' has entered the octagon on two more occasions against Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov, respectively. Due to COVID-19-related restrictions, both took place without a crowd in attendance.

At UFC 268, Justin Gaethje will finally be able to compete in front of a live audience after over two years. He will be taking on former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler in a potential number one contender's fight.

Justin Gaethje not keen on competing in five-round non-title non-main event fights

Justin Gaethje has rejected the idea of changing his fight with Michael Chandler into a five-round non-title non-main event contest. Usually, non-main event and non-title matchups last three rounds. However, the UFC sometimes makes an exception for blockbuster fights between elite athletes.

When the UFC approached Gaethje with the proposal of changing the fight to a five-round contest instead of three, 'The Highlight' immediately rejected it.

According to him, there's no point fighting two more rounds and risking injury if the title isn't on the line. This holds especially true considering that fighters are not paid extra for the additional rounds.

