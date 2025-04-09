“I showed the world that I am a true warrior” - Regian Eersel admits trilogy with Alexis Nicolas was a grueling mental battle

Fighting someone on the biggest stage for a total of 15 rounds is more of a mental than physical battle, according to Regian Eersel.

'The Immortal' knows his career will now be forever be interviewed with rival Alexis Nicolas after the conclusion of their epic rivalry at ONE Fight Night 30 last Friday, April 4, at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Eersel and Nicolas, who are considered two of the best 170-pound pure strikers in the world, split their first two meetings and ended each other's reign as ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion.

Given their shared history and highly competitive battles, the world tuned in to their epic trilogy. The highly technical war once again went the full five rounds.

However, it was Regian Eersel's methodical precision and massive knockdown in the second round that scored big in the judges' eyes, as he took home the well-deserved unanimous decision victory.

In his ONE Fight Night 30 post-fight interview, the Surinamese superstar acknowledged that it was his strong will and bulletproof mind that allowed him to conquer his archnemesis:

"Mentally, I had to stay strong also. When you are in pain, when you have all the pressure on yourself. I showed the world that I am a true warrior."

Regian Eersel hopes he can get chance to reclaim lightweight kickboxing crown

Despite wrapping up his rivalry with Alexis Nicolas, Regian Eersel left "The Mecca of Muay Thai" without his lightweight kickboxing belt.

'The Immortal' lost his two-sport kingpin status after being stripped due to his inability to pass the weight and hydration.

Shortly after getting his hand raised, the lightweight Muay Thai world champion expressed his intentions to reclaim what's rightfully his.

"The kickboxing belt was my first baby, so I want it back. I hope ONE Championship gives me the opportunity for the next world title fight in kickboxing," Eersel told Mitch Chilson in his in-ring interview.

