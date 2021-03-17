'I am in silk pajamas but still outworking all these fellas' - Darren Till explains how Conor McGregor and Marvin Hagler's incredible work ethic inspired him

When news of Marvin Hagler's passing broke out last Saturday, boxing fans from around the world, including UFC superstar Darren Till, mourned the boxing legend's demise.

The determination with which 'Marvelous' Hagler trained, despite being the undisputed middleweight champion, inspires Darren Till to this day. In a recent video uploaded to Till's YouTube channel, the UFC middleweight expressed condolences to the fans and family of the boxing champion:

"One of the greatest boxers ever. Massive fan of him... obviously before my time, but I've watched all of his fights. Especially the [Thomas] Hearns fight that everyone goes on about. So yeah, R.I.P to Marvin Hagler.

Marvin Hagler famously said one of the greatest quotes in boxing history:

"It's tough to get out of bed to do roadwork at 5 AM when you've been sleeping in silk pajamas."

Darren Till quoted Hagler and mentioned that former UFC double champion Conor McGregor also lives by the same motto. The Irishman is arguably the biggest draw in combat sports at the moment but continues to strive to become the best lightweight in the world:

"And I like his quote, the way Conor says, I'm in silk pajamas but I'm still out working all of these fools. I love that quote. You need to keep that mentality when you get there, get to the top, get that money..."

Marvin Hagler was one of the best warriors in the sport. Condolences to his family. He will be missed. — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) March 14, 2021

Darren Till is fighting Marvin Vettori next

'The Gorilla' is ranked No. 4 in the middleweight division presently. Earlier this year, it was announced that Darren Till will face off No. 5 ranked Marvin Vettori next. The fight is set to headline UFC Fight Night 188, scheduled for April 10th.

Advertisement

Darren Till is 1-1 in his middleweight venture, with his last fight being against former champion Robert Whittaker. The Brit faced his third pro-MMA defeat via a unanimous decision. With a victory over Vettori- who is coming off a victory over Jack Hermanson at UFC Vegas 16- Darren Till will seek to regain his momentum.

The UFC has announced that the event will be broadcast on ABC Network. After Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar in January, UFC FN: 188 will mark the return of the promotion to the American Television Network.