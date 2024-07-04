"I simply just added more rounds" - Alibeg Rasulov says going the full 25 minutes vs Ok Rae Yoon doesn't faze him at all

Alibeg Rasulov is set for a big debut under the bright lights when he steps foot inside Lumpinee Stadium for the fight time.

The undefeated lightweight contender will make his ONE Championship debut on July 5 in the main event of ONE Fight Night 23.

With the previous headliner between Anissa Meksen and Jackie Buntan no longer taking place, Rasulov had his fight promoted to main event status.

He will now face the former champion Ok Rae Yoon in a clash for the interim lightweight title with the winner going on to unify the belts against the returning Christian Lee.

Rasulov spoke during a fight week interview with Nick Atkin for Sportskeeda about how the change to competing over five rounds didn't affect his approach too much.

He says that extending his training sessions wasn't much of an issue coming into July 5:

"I don't think I have changed much, I was already training and I simply just added more rounds to my training and sparring, and yeah, that's pretty much it. I was just adding more rounds to be ready for 25 minutes."

Watch the full interview below:

Alibeg Rasulov will be put to the test

Alibeg Rasulov is yet to suffer a defeat in his pro career but he will be put to the test in the main event of ONE Fight Night 23.

Ok Rae Yoon has been to the top of the mountain before having defeated Christian Lee in their first encounter to become the lightweight champion.

After losing the belt in a rematch, he proved last year at ONE Fight Night 10 that he is still at the top of the division.

This championship experience could play a significant factor in the fight but given his undefeated record, Rasulov is sure to be incredibly confident in his ability to secure the win and interim title.

ONE Fight Night 23 will air live and free at US prime time for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.

