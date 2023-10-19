"I am Sparta" - Jonathan Haggerty’s signature teep kick sends Rodtang flying in slow motion

Jonathan Haggerty’s legendary teep kick has sent some of the best fighters in ONE Championship flying across the ring, including Muay Thai sensation Rodtang.

On November 3, ‘The General’ will return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok seven months removed from his epic first-round knockout of Nong-O Hama to claim the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship. This time, Haggerty will look to add kickboxing gold to his mantle when he meets bantamweight MMA world titleholder Fabricio Andrade for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing crown.

Ahead of their showdown inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, ONE Championship is looking back at ONE of Jonathan Haggerty’s best weapons inside the circle.

“Jonathan Haggerty sends ‘em to the ROPES 🦶 Can “The General” become a two-sport ONE World Champion when he collides with Fabricio Andrade on November 3 for the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship at ONE Fight Night 16 on @primevideo?⁠ 🏆”

Fans online lept into the comments section on Instagram to celebrate Haggerty’s powerful Spartan-style frontkick.

“My guy made Rodtang smile. Now that’s a feat in the ring"

“That front kick.!! "I AM SPARTA.!!" 🤣”

“The best teep of Haggerty’s in my opinion is the one against Sam A lifts him off his feet and sits him down in the corner 🔥”

“That teap👏👏👏”

“A second head kick when he was bouncing back off the ropes would’ve sentttt me 😂🔥”

Jonathan Haggerty rides into the contest on a four-fight win streak and has looked practically unstoppable since moving from flyweight to bantamweight. Will ‘The General’ add another 26 pounds of gold to his resume, or will the power of Fabricio Andrade be too much for Haggerty to overcome?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16 live and for free in U.S. primetime on November 3.