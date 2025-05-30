“I spent time with my family” - Russian powerhouse Dmitrii Kovtun feels revitalized for Rambolek war after returning to his roots

27-year-old Russian knockout artist Dmitrii Kovtun has a tough assignment next weekend when he takes on talented Thai striker Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon. The RUS Gym / Sitsongpeenong Muay Thai Camp representative says he has spent the last few months recharging himself to resume his epic run in ONE Championship.

Speaking to the promotion in a recent interview, Kovtun said he made it a point to spend time with family, rest, and recuperate before heading back to the gym to hone his skills.

'The Silent Assassin' told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"I spent time with my family and went back to Chelyabinsk to change the scenery a bit. I’d been in Thailand for eight months straight, so I needed a reset."

Kovtun added:

"I started camp in Russia, working with my friend Alexander Shamsutdinov, who was the head boxing coach for the Russian national team from 2015 to 2019. The second part of camp is in Thailand with my coach Ruslan Krivusha at his gym in Phuket. As always, I’m putting a strong focus on boxing."

Needless to say, a well-rested, re-energized Dmitrii Kovtun is a dangerous one, and fans won't have to wait long to see 'The Silent Assassin' back in action in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Dmitrii Kovtun returns to face Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video

Dmitrii Kovtun returns to action to face Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon in a three-round bantamweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 6, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

