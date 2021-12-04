"I was stabbed twice in the back of my ribs" - Darren Till recalls his stabbing incident in wake of Ava White's tragic death

Darren Till has taken a strong stance against the knife culture running rampant in the UK right now. Till himself was the victim of a knife attack nine years ago. With the city of Liverpool recently rocked by the tragic death of Ava White, there has never been a more integral time for role models to take a stand against it.

Darren Till posted an image of himself in a hospital bed, paired with the following message:

"9 years ago today I was stabbed twice in the back of my ribs. The great city of Liverpool has recently been shook up by the tragic death of the young & beautiful AVA White. Put down the knives kids & ask ur mums & dads to take you or take yourselves down to the local gyms. Best thing you will ever do is step foot into a gym with a nice healthy environment and a good mentor in & outside of the gym. Who knows maybe you might make a career out of it… That is my advice to any of the young kids out their reading this. You won’t regret it. #NoKnivesSavesLives."

Darren Till on his own experience with knife crime

Darren Till has previously spoken extensively about how Team Kaobon head coach Colin Heron helped him escape a life of violence on the streets. Heron aided him in pursuing a career as a professional mixed martial artist.

In an interview with Layla Anna-Lee, Darren Till discussed being stabbed, and how Heron sent him to Brazil to train full time as a mixed martial artist, away from the distractions of Liverpool:

"I was training a lot but I was like, mixing with- not the wrong crowd... Just getting myself in trouble. I was in a nightclub and I got stabbed. It was like a millimeter from, I think it was a tendon or a nerve, if it woulda hit the nerve, apparently I would've bled to death. That's what the doctor told me. I had a chat with me coach about what was best to do. He's like... If this is really what you want to do, then you have to go to Brazil."

Catch Till's comments here:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Jack Cunningham