“I started feeling better” – Mikey Musumeci says match against Osamah Almarwai was a pivotal juncture in 2023

Of all of the accomplishments that Mikey Musumeci racked up in 2023, one is sure to stand above the rest.

The ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion was in action at ONE Championship’s U.S. debut at the sold out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

Receiving a huge welcome from the fans in attendance at ONE Fight Night 10, Musumeci's performance also showed a shift in mentality for the defending champion.

Throughout the contest, he pursued a heel hook submission against Osamah Almarwai before changing his approach, and securing the rear-naked choke.

The display showed that he is still improving despite being one of the best in the world as he showcased his elite ability to make adjustments on the fly, all while staying multiple steps ahead of his opponent.

Mikey Musumeci reflected on this experience during a recent interview with ONE Championship:

“I had a hard time letting go of things. And then with Osamah, I was kind of still in that loop. But then at the end, I opened up, I came up, I passed to the back. So I started feeling better, performing better.”

Mikey Musumeci has been even sharper since his ONE Fight Night 10 war

Mikey Musumeci has always had the ability to completely take over a contest, even against top level opponents.

After his performance against Gantumur Bayanduuren, where his opponents' stubbornness to tap resulted in a decision win for the champion, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ knew that he couldn’t force finishes in certain scenarios.

Since making that adjustment against Almarwai, Musumeci has looked even more lethal than ever, and this was on display in his match-ups with Jarred Brooks and Shinya Aoki.

The world champion is always several steps ahead of his rivals but now, he is putting them away before they even have a chance to react.