“I had to stay in the hospital” – Tawanchai opens up on rough bout with influenza that forced him to postpone Superbon clash

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai isn’t one to back out of fights. The 24-year-old is willing to face any and every challenge head-on.

So when he had to make the executive decision to postpone his fight with fellow Thai superstar, former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn earlier this year, Tawanchai was just as dismayed as the fans waiting for this fight.

Tawanchai and Superbon have been on a collision course for nearly the entirety of 2023. The two were first scheduled to face off mid-year, but Superbon had to pull out due to a leg injury. The bout was rescheduled months later, but then it was Tawanchai who had to pull out due to sickness.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Tawanchai explained the ordeal. He said:

“For the first withdrawal, I think he hurt his leg. The second, I got sick. I got infected with the influenza virus. I had to stay in the hospital for several days. I felt like I was having a hard time recovering. Therefore, I felt like I had to postpone this fight.”

Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn finally meet at ONE Friday Fights 46

Luckily, fans won’t have to wait long for Tawanchai and Superbon to square off in the ring. We are one week away from their highly anticipated matchup.

The two are set to do battle in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, December 22nd.

The winner will go home with the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Fight Night 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Fight Night 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.