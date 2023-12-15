“I’m glad it will finally happen” – Tawanchai training "twice as hard" after Superbon war rebooked for ONE Friday Fights 46

At ONE Friday Fights 46, ONE Championship fans will finally witness another striking clinic for the ages when ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai faces Superbon Singha Mawynn.

This incredible match-up has been booked and rescheduled multiple times but it is finally set for December 22.

A match-up of this quality is the kind that simply had to happen despite the setbacks that both men have faced en route to it.

Now that everything is lining up for the final blockbuster card of the year at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the defending champion is excited to throw down and put his 26 pounds of gold on the line.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Tawanchai spoke about the anticipation for this contest:

“Fans have been waiting a long time for this fight to happen because it has been postponed twice already, so I’m glad it will finally happen.”

He continued, adding that he has been pushing further than ever before since returning to full fitness for this camp:

“Now I’m all good. After recovering from the sickness, I came back and trained twice as hard.”

Tawanchai aims for career-defining win at ONE Friday Fights 46

ONE Friday Fights 46 presents the biggest challenge to the world championship title reign of Tawanchai.

The 24-year-old striking prodigy has never come up against an opponent that has the kind of resume or accolades that his next challenger brings to the table.

Superbon Singha Mawynn isn’t just the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, he held the pound-for-pound number one status during his title reign.

The two electrifying competitors will meet for the featherweight Muay Thai crown in a blockbuster main event that is still just as exciting as the first time it was matched up.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Fight Night 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Fight Night 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.