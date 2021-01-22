"I should have stayed in the featherweight division!" - Conor McGregor reminisces about his UFC career so far

Looking back at his career, Conor McGregor admits that he sometimes wishes he'd stayed back in the featherweight division and competed regularly.

However, the Irishman said that the desire to challenge himself and seek greatness in the world of combat sports is what drove him towards super fights across multiple weight classes.

McGregor has been a two-division UFC champion in the past and has knockout victories in three separate weight classes. He also earned himself a $100 million payday in a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather.

All these blockbuster fights that McGregor has been in over the past few years take time to culminate. That's likely why Conor McGregor couldn't compete inside the Octagon as often as he would have liked to recently.

At the official press conference for UFC 257, McGregor claimed that he does wonder if he should have stayed in the featherweight division and competed for more inside the Octagon.

"Sometimes I just think 'Man I should have stayed in the featherweight division and fought the likes of Ricardo Lamas and all those type of guys.'"

Conor McGregor reveals his plans for the future

McGregor then stated that his love for challenges and the hunt for greatness made him do whatever he's done since becoming the UFC featherweight champion at UFC 194.

He also laid out his plans for the future and revealed that he wishes to get some more fights under his belt in the lightweight division.

"I always look to challenge myself and seek greater heights and although I have been the champion at 155lbs I have not had much time at this weight in the UFC and this is what I wish to do now."

The last time Conor McGregor stepped inside the Octagon was back in January 2020. He put up a masterclass to defeat Donald Cerrone inside the first minute of the opening round.

The Irishman's last fight at 155lbs was his much-anticipated grudge match against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 back in 2018. He ended up losing to Khabib via submission in the fourth round.

"You know what it is in there. We both know."@TheNotoriousMMA's words to Dustin Poirier during their first face-off for #UFC257 🥶 (via @danawhite) pic.twitter.com/yc1cKR3t3f — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 21, 2021

Conor McGregor has the chance to seal a shot at his lost title when he faces Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 next week. A win against Poirier is most likely to lead McGregor to a title fight up next.