“I still have room for improvement” – Phetjeeja says she’s only just getting started

As impressive as she has been in her ONE Championship journey to date, Thai sensation Phetjeeja said she is still far from her full potential and that she is just getting started.

The 21-year-old phenom introduced herself to ONE fight fans by way of the promotion’s weekly Friday Fights series earlier this year. She won her first two matches in impressive technical knockout fashion, prompting the organization to sign her to a $100,000 contract.

‘The Queen’ followed it up with two more convincing victories in July and October to solidify her standing as an emerging contender in the ONE atomweight kickboxing division.

In an interview with onefc.com, Phetjeeja shared that she still needs to improve on certain facets of her game to fully become the fighter that she knows is capable of being.

She said:

“I'd give myself a 6 out of 10 because I haven’t shown my full potential in my last 4 fights yet. I think I still have room for improvement.”

Phetjeeja tries to put her ONE journey on a higher plane when she vies for the interim ONE atomweight kickboxing world title at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

She will go up against veteran fighter Annisa Meksen, 35, who is back in action after more than a year since her last fight. She is currently undefeated in three fights to date in ONE Championship.

To watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location, check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website. Fans in the United States and Canada, meanwhile, can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on December 22.

Phetjeeja keeps her feet on the ground amid meteoric rise

Thai phenom Phetjeeja has seen her kickboxing career go on a meteoric rise but she does not allow it to consume her and instead keeps her feet on the ground.

One of the emerging stars in ONE Championship, the 21-year-old Team Mehdi Zatout standout has dominated the competition in the atomweight kickboxing division in just a short time, winning all of her four fights to date by way of finishes.

As she continues her ascent, Phetjeeja shared to the South China Morning Post that important for her is not to let success get to her head and just continue working and improving while also showing appreciation for those who are supporting her along the way.

She said:

“Well, the thing is, I have always been this way and I always want to be as friendly as possible to all my fans, the supporters, and the people I know. So I just want to stay this way.”

Check out what she had to say below:

Phetjeeja is out to win her fifth victory for this year alone when she competes at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 against Algerian-French fighter Annisa Meksen for the interim ONE atomweight kickboxing world title.

ONE Friday Fights 46 is headlined by the featherweight Muay Thai world title fight between reigning champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai and challenger Superbon Singha Mawynn.