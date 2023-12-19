“We will do better” – Superbon confident fight against Tawanchai can best intense Rodtang-Superlek war

2023 is set to close out with a bang as ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai meets Superbon Singha Mawynn in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22.

In one of the best marquee match-ups of the entire year, the 24-year-old prodigy will face the toughest test of his title reign when he takes on a living legend of the game in the former featherweight kickboxing champion.

When looking at the standard they have to live up to, one fight stands out as the best of the best in ONE Championship this year.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 went to war at ONE Friday Fights 34, where they produced an instant classic by leaving it all in the ring.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the challenger said that he hopes to reach similar heights by putting on an incredible show for the fans that leaves no man coming away as the loser:

“Look at the Rodtang vs Superlek fight, they didn’t care who lost or won the match. But everyone accepted, impressed, and applauded for them. And that's what I'm going to do in this fight. And we will do better.”

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Superbon is more than capable of pushing Tawanchai to new heights this Friday

If Superbon is going to try to live up to expectations and exceed them just like Rodtang and Superlek did, he will need to take the fight to the defending champion.

Tawanchai may have been competing in kickboxing as of late, but that’s only because he has been so dominant in the Muay Thai ruleset that he seeked a new challenge.

There’s no denying that the challenger has the skillset to make it a tough night for the champion but the question remains, can he go toe-to-toe with him in Muay Thai?

That question makes the final blockbuster main event of the year absolutely unmissable and given both men’s track records, it is sure to live up to the hype.