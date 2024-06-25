"I am still wet behind the ears" - Prajanchai insists he's the underdog against kickboxing veteran Jonathan Di Bella

Ahead of his eventual clash with Jonathan Di Bella on June 28, Prajanchai PK Saenchai believes that if anyone is the underdog in this fight, it's him.

Many believe that the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion is the best striker in his weight class. Whilst he has mostly applied his trade under Muay Thai rules, he has competed in kickboxing in the past and he's already got the belt to prove that in at least one of those fields, he's the best.

In the main event of ONE Friday Fights 68, he will look to become a two-sport world champion when he meets Di Bella for the vacant title.

For Di Bella, who lost his kickboxing title at the weigh-ins before their previously scheduled fight, this bout is about reclaiming the gold and making a statement.

Many would see the former kickboxing champion as the underdog in this fight based on his prior experience and the level of competition he has faced. This isn't how the Muay Thai king sees it, as he told ONE Championship that Di Bella's specific kickboxing experience should give him an edge in this fight:

"But there is no underdog here. It doesn't matter which country you come to fight in. In fact, I should be an underdog because he is a veteran in kickboxing. He fought kickboxing all his life whilst I am still wet behind the ears in this ruleset."

Jonathan Di Bella will need to use kickboxing experience against Prajanchai

When it comes to overall experience in competing at the highest level, there is a wide gap between Prajanchai and Jonathan Di Bella.

But, as his opponent pointed out, Di Bella has been specifically focused on kickboxing throughout his career. Whilst he can't match the fight experience of his Thai foe, he can look to use every advantage that he has in the kickboxing ruleset.

Di Bella must fight as if he is the favorite if he is going to come away with the win on June 28 at Lumpinee Stadium.

ONE Friday Fights 68 will air live in Asian primetime. Check your local listings at onefc.com for the availability of the event in your region.