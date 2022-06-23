I could not strike like Sean O'Malley or Conor McGregor in my entire career - Daniel Cormier believes 'Sugar' has the potential to build bantamweight legacy 

Daniel Cormier recently weighed in on UFC bantamweight superstar Sean O'Malley. According to 'DC', O'Malley could potentially be "very special" at 135 lbs.

However, Cormier noted that we shouldn't get confused between legacy and popularity, of which the latter seems to be O'Malley's forte for now.

Nevertheless, 'DC' confessed that the upcoming prospect has his attention as he could never be as good a striker as 'Sugar'.Cormier also named Conor McGregor among the fighters who are better strikers than he ever was.

On the other hand, the former UFC double champ claims to have built his legacy on the grounds of being a true mixed martial artist. The 43-year-old recently said on his YouTube channel:

"We cannot mistake popularity for legacy and accomplishments. Sean is a very popular guy. Sean has an opportunity to be very special in the weight class... When Sean O'Malley speaks, I pay attention too because that dude's a better striker than I've ever been in my entire career. Point blank. I could not strike like Sean O'Malley, I could not strike like Conor McGregor, I could not strike like a lot of people. But in terms of being a pure mixed martial artist is where I made my money."

Watch Daniel Cormier weigh-in on O'Malley below:

"I'm not one of the old guard that's hating on the young guys" - Daniel Cormier on his recent spat with Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley recently discussed his grouse with Daniel Cormier's commentary during his fights. According to 'Sugar', Cormier and his colleague Joe Rogan put in too much emphasis on his lone UFC loss against Marlon Vera.

While things ended on a peaceful note, O'Malley later opined that 'DC' is probably rooting for him to lose owing to his self-proclaimed resemblance to Jon Jones. Responding to 'Sugar', Cormier stated that he didn't care enough about the bantamweight prospect to pray for his loss.

In his latest YouTube video, 'DC' maintained his indifferent stance about O'Malley. According to Cormier, he holds 'Sugar' in the same light as fellow up-and-comers like Sean Brady and Tom Aspinall. The 43-year-old further said

"I'm not one of the old guard that's hating on the young guys. Not the case. I just want to see good fights. I'm a fan just like you."

Sean O'Malley is now gearing up for a clash with No. 10 ranked bantamweight Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276. Considered by many to be a step up in competition, a victory over 'The Young Punisher' will in all likelihood guarantee 'Sugar' a spot in the top ten of the division.

Munhoz, on the other hand, will be looking to get back to winning ways having lost four of his last five outings inside the octagon.

