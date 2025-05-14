“I submitted her” - Stamp Fairtex on odds-on win win over Ritu Phogat

Stamp Fairtex may be best known for her striking, but she turned a lot of heads with her incredible submission victory over wrestling sensation Ritu Phogat.

When Stamp first appeared on the scene in 2018, she made waves by capturing both the ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world championships in short order.

Not long after, she decided to test her mettle in mixed martial arts. Needless to say, the results have been nothing short of impressive, but people really started to pay attention when he tapped out 'The Indian Tigress' during the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix tournament in 2021.

"Everyone said I had a background in Muay Thai, but I submitted her, who was coming from wrestling," Stamp said during a recent interview with former ONE world champion Demetrious Johnson on his Mightycast podcast.

Two years later, Stamp made history by becoming just the second woman in ONE Championship history to capture the ONE atomweight MMA world title.

Sadly, her reign ended before she could ever defend the belt.

Stamp Fairtex relinquishes the atomweight MMA world title due to injury

Stamp was originally scheduled to defend her gold against former teammate Denice Zamboanga at ONE 167 last June. However, a meniscus injury and subsequent surgery forced Stamp to bow out of the bout.

The original goal was for her to return this summer to fight Zamboanga, who has since become the promotion's interim atomweight MMA world champion via a second-round TKO stoppage against Alyona Rassohyna at ONE 170 in January.

That is no longer the case.

Due to a setback with her recovery, Stamp opted to relinquish her atomweight title, thus promoting Zamboanga to undisputed champion.

It was a heartbreaking turn of events, though you can't help but commend Stamp for recognizing she wasn't ready. Instead of holding up the division, she chose to hand the reins over to Zamboanga.

But make no mistake. Once the Thai fan favorite is healed up and ready to go, she'll undoubtedly be coming for the 26 pounds of gold around Zamboanga's waist.

