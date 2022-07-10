"I wasn't sure" - Michael Bisping says he initially thought Rafael Fiziev was calling out former UFC middleweight Rafael Natal at the post-fight interview

Rafael Fiziev issued a bizarre call-out to tennis ace Rafael Nadal after scoring his latest win in the UFC Vegas 58 headliner.

During the post-fight press conference with Michael Bisping, the Kazakh-born fighter declared his intention to be recognized as the best "Rafael" in all of sports by beating Rafael Nadal inside the octagon. The call-out left many confused, including 'The Count'.

In the event's aftermath, Bisping weighed in on the situation and stated that he thought the challenge was intended for retired UFC middleweight Rafael Natal. He stated in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel:

"Rafael Fiziev, he did the post-fight interview and he said he's calling out Rafael Nadal, right? I'm in there doing the interview and I'm like, 'Isn't he a f***ing tennis player.' I wasn't sure but I'm like, 'Is there a Rafael in the UFC?' I'm thinking, 'Is he meaning Rafael Natal that used to be a middleweight?'"

Watch Michael Bisping discuss Fiziev's post-fight call-out below:

Fiziev knocked out Rafael dos Anjos with a perfectly timed left hook in the fifth round to secure his sixth consecutive win. 'Ataman' is expected to move up to the No.7 spot in the divisional ladder with the next rankings update on Monday.

Rafael Fiziev wants Justin Gaethje fight after win over Rafael dos Anjos

Rafael Fiziev made his intentions clear that he hopes to be considered the best "Rafael" in sports by beating Rafael Nadal. However, in all seriousness, the 29-year-old is more intrigued by a potential match-up against fellow UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje.

Speaking at the UFC Vegas 58 post-fight interview, 'Ataman' issued a challenge to 'The Highlight' and stated that it would be a good match for both fighters. The 29-year-old said:

"I want to fight with [Justin] Gaethje. Really like Nadal, yeah, it's like funny or all this stuff. Nadal he's [going to fight in] tennis, no problem. But Gaethje, if you want to fight, one more yellow guy with yellow hairs, we need to know who is the best. That's good match for you and me. If you're ready, if you're don't scared, let's go."

Catch Rafael Fiziev's full interaction with the media at the UFC Vegas 58 post-fight presser below:

A fight against Justin Gaethje would be the next big step for Fiziev. 'The Highlight' is currently ranked No.3 in the lightweight rankings and is fresh off a submission loss to No.1-ranked contender Charles Oliveira.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far