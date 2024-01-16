“I suspect he made a deal” - UFC veteran questions Alex Jones' shift in position regarding Israel

Alex Jones and his recent comments on Israel have seemingly drawn the ire of a former UFC title challenger.

The controversial online pundit has recently irritated some of his core fanbase for occupying a position as of late that seems antithetical to how he once felt about Israel. This came across in an unearthed clip from over 20 years ago that indicated as such. The right-wing personality returned to Twitter late last year with some positing that he then took on a contradictory pro-Israel stance.

Retweeting the throwback clip of Jones with his own commentary on it, UFC veteran Jake Shields said,

"Alex didn't wake up one day and forget Israel was evil I suspect he made A deal so he could come back in X and keep some money."

Check out Jake Shields' thoughts on Alex Jones' stance on Israel below:

Alex Jones and intersections with the martial arts world

Jones has made multiple appearances on the Joe Rogan Experience with the titular figure of the show also being a longtime commentator for the UFC.

On one of those show appearances, Eddie Bravo was also a guest and things got a bit interesting as everyone got more immersed in the conversation.

The Info Wars pundit repeatedly asked for the Tenth Planet Jiu-Jitsu founder to choke him unconscious. But Joe Rogan proved to be the voice of reason here with cooler heads prevailing as Bravo put a rear naked choke on Jones that clearly was playful.

Though this well-remembered 2019 five-hour opus of an episode did not see Alex Jones choked out, he eventually got someone who shares his surname to indulge his wish to go on the lightless walk briefly.

Craig Jones is an acclaimed Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion who appeared on Alex Jones' show and put the host's lights out per his request. The former IBJJF no-gi champion quickly relinquished his rear naked choke on the 49-year-old as soon as it was obvious he was unconscious.