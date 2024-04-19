"I switched on my fight mode" - Smilla Sundell says it's pure business heading into tough title defense vs Natalia Diachkova

Smilla Sundell "switched on her fight mode" after finding out she is fighting Natalia Diachkova.

Through four promotional fights, Sundell has dominated every opponent that ONE Championship has put in her way. 'The Hurricane' is coming off a ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title defense against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and now looks to continue her undefeated run in two weeks.

On May 3, 'The Hurricane' will headline ONE Fight Night 22 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Standing in the 19-year-old's way of another victory is Natalia Diachkova, a Russian fighter who has made a name for herself on the ONE Friday Fights series.

During an interview with ONE, Smilla Sundell had this to say about finding out her next fight was being booked:

"I was like, 'Oh, finally!' But it was kind of hard getting [an opponent]. It was hard for me to also focus, but when I got the name, I switched on my fight mode."

ONE Fight Night 22 can be seen live and for free on US Primetime by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

How many times has Smilla Sundell's upcoming opponent fought in ONE Championship?

Natalia Diachkova made her ONE Championship debut in April 2023, defeating Dokmaipa by first-round knockout at ONE Friday Fights 13. Since then, she's continued to establish herself as a legitimate women's strawweight Muay Thai title contender by securing three more wins, including two in the first round.

Diachkova is coming off a statement first-round knockout against Chellina Chirino on March 15 at ONE Friday Fights 55. As a result, she earned an opportunity to become a superstar amongst ONE Championship fans by potentially dethroning Smilla Sundell of women's strawweight Muay Thai gold.

It'll be easier said than done for Diachkova, as Sundell has faced much tougher competition within the promotion. When it comes to Muay Thai, the Swedish world champion has defeated Diandra Martin, Jackie Buntan, and ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.