"I would have taken that belt" - Former kickboxing king Superbon admits he was rusty in Muay Thai showdown vs. Tawanchai

Superbon Singha Mawynn's first love will always be Muay Thai.

However, the 33-year-old star took a break from 'The Art of Eight Limbs' after joining the world's largest martial arts organization, where he shifted his full focus to kickboxing.

Despite not competing in Muay Thai for a significant amount of time, Superbon jumped at the opportunity to take on his fellow Thai warrior Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE Friday Fights 46 last year.

After all, it was a chance for the former featherweight kickboxing king to reclaim 26 pounds of gold in the sport where it all began for him.

Unfortunately for Superbon, things didn't go his way in his Muay Thai debut in ONE after Tawanchai took home the majority decision win after five action-packed rounds.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, the Thai striker admitted he felt rusty after transitioning back from kickboxing:

"Because in Muay Thai, you can clinch, you can elbow, you can have more technicals in Muay Thai, and that means we have to worry a lot."

Then again, Superbon still performed remarkably in four-ounce gloves and gave Tawanchai a true test.

The Singha Mawyn Muay Thai product even believes he could have dethroned his Thai compatriot under different circumstances. Superbon added:

"I hadn't fought in five years I think in Muay Thai, so imagine if I had two or three more fights? I would have taken that belt."

Here's Superbon's full interview with SCMP MMA:

Superbon can still reclaim gold in interim title tilt against Marat Grigorian

Not one to cry over spilled milk, Superbon has taken that setback in stride and will continue his chase for gold at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5.

The Thai destroyer will meet longtime nemesis Marat Grigorian in a trilogy that will determine who will be the interim featherweight kickboxing world champion.

For Superbon, this grudge match is also a chance to earn himself a rematch with tormentor and reigning champ Chingiz Allazov. He told SCMP MMA:

"My goal right now is to rematch Chingiz Allazov and I need another step to be there. For me, this is like a step by step [process] to get there and get my rematch for the gold."

ONE Friday Fights 58 will emanate from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. The full event is free on ONE's digital platforms.