“I teach a couple classes a week” - Dante Leon busy running BJJ school when he’s not dominating in the Circle

When he's not inside the Circle, BJJ sensation Dante Leon is passing on his knowledge to the next generation.

After an impressive 2-0 start in ONE, including a quick-fire submission victory over Bruno Pucci and a dominant decision victory against Tommy Langaker, Leon has the chance to become a ONE world champion in just a few short weeks.

Speaking with the promotion ahead of his return to action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, Leon revealed that he's stayed busy by teaching BJJ classes, maximizing his earning potential while helping aspiring grapplers to hone their skills—and his own:

“Now at this point, it’s really cool to be not teaching all those classes and be in more of a business position. Not that I ever really wasn’t, but now, I’m in more of a business position".

"Even though I still do get in there and teach a couple of classes a week. I do teach all of my instructors and train with them five or six times a week.”

Dante Leon has accomplished a lot in just 29 years

Dante Leon goes into his first shot at 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold with 145 career wins to his credit—an especially impressive feat for an athlete still under the age of 30.

Not only that, Leon is also a world-class coach and a gym owner. It's all been a ton of work for the Canadian sensation, but he wouldn't have it any other way. He said:

“It’s been a cool kind of experience. When I first started with the jiu-jitsu gym, I was not only an owner, but I was teaching up to four classes a day. So, actually, I won a world title in 2019. I was teaching an average of three classes a day. I was teaching 15 classes a week, and it was a lot of work."

Now, Leon will have the chance to add another accolade to his resume when he challenges ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 31 inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

