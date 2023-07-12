"I tend to get rehired" - UFC mama Arianny Celeste passes on secret tip to success she received from late UFC make up artist Suzy Friton

Arianny Celeste, the revered octagon girl, recently shared valuable insights and tips she received from late UFC makeup artist Suzy Friton. Friton, one of the longest-serving and beloved members of the UFC staff, sadly passed away in 2021 after a courageous and lengthy battle with breast cancer.

Suzy Friton dedicated almost fifteen years to ensuring that fighters and on-air personalities were pristine and camera-ready before entering the spotlight. Her expertise and dedication, adding value to the glamor of live UFC events, earned her the respect and admiration of everyone she worked with. Friton's commitment to her craft became an integral part of the UFC's success, making her loss deeply felt by many.

UFC @ufc In memory of Suzy Friton In memory of Suzy Friton https://t.co/AUmOAbJNrN

In a heartfelt tribute posted on her Instagram account, Arianny Celeste opened up about the invaluable advice she received from Friton in an interview with Kollectin. Celeste shared the secret tip to success that Friton shared with her, which was simple but profound. Celeste stated:

"No matter where you go, no matter what you do, whatever room you walk in, make sure you're nice, you say hello. You are polite and you make people feel special, no matter who they are. And I think that's really helped me in my career because people tend to say I'm super nice. I tend to get like rehired."

Catch Arianny Celeste's comments below:

When Arianny Celeste called Suzy Friton her "moon mama" and raised a GoFundMe platform for the UFC makeup artist

In a heartfelt gesture, Arianny Celeste initiated a GoFundMe campaign for her dear friend and UFC makeup artist Suzy Friton.

Celeste took to Facebook to write an emotional note for Friton, while also expressing the urgent need for assistance. She wrote:

"Anyone who knows her knows what a sweet soul she is. She is my moon mama, my second mom, my work mom .. one of my very best friends and she needs our help. Any donation or even sharing to spread the word really helps. This woman has always gone above and beyond for everyone around her, especially in the UFC from the ring girls to the fighters, to announcers, to fighters wives etc! I hope that we can do the same for her. Again even spreading the word helps. We love you, Suzy."

Unfortunately, in March 2021, she was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer, and her condition worsened as the disease metastasized to her liver, lungs, and spine. After overcoming two battles with stage two breast cancer before that, Friton breathed her last in September 2021.

Check out Arianny Celeste's post below:

Poll : 0 votes