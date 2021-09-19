How did UFC make-up artist Suzy Friton die? 

UFC make-up artist Suzy Friton passed away on September 9 after losing her battle against stage four breast cancer. One of the most beloved members of the UFC staff, Friton overcame two previous battles with stage two breast cancer before her condition worsened earlier this year.

Needless to say, the people who worked with Friton were devastated by her passing. According to First Sportz, the make-up artist switched to a more holistic approach as she believed all the Western methods were worsening her condition.

The treatment appeared to help Friton as she regained weight. Unfortunately, she was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer in March and succumbed to the disease after cancer spread to her liver, lungs, and spine.

The 38-year-old was also the lead wardrobe and hairstylist for the UFC. She worked with hundreds of UFC fighters during her nearly 15-year tenure with the MMA promotion. She was also in charge of doing the make-up for fight announcers, commentators, and octagon girls.

UFC community pays tribute to Suzy Friton

Suzy Friton touched the lives of the people she worked with closely. Several members of the company paid tribute to the late make-up artist after news broke about her death.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and Raquel Pennington paid their tributes to Friton during the UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann broadcast. Bisping referred to her as "one of the nicest people in the company," while Pennington dedicated her win to the late make-up artist.

Fighters, commentators, and octagon girls posted heartfelt messages on social media as they bid their farewell to Suzy Friton.

Former longtime light heavyweight champion Jon Jones remembers Friton as a positive person, saying he never saw her without a smile on her face. Diego Sanchez, meanwhile, said Friton has been kind to him through his ups and downs.

Octagon girls Brittney Palmer and Arianny Celeste also mourned the passing of Friton, who they consider their close friend. Celeste said the silver lining to the tragedy is that Friton is no longer in pain. Meanwhile, Palmer said she felt like she had lost a mother and sister.

The UFC made a wonderful gesture by renaming the makeup room in their Apex facility to the 'Suzy Friton Makeup Room.'

