"I don't think anyone at 170lbs wants to fight him" - Kenny Florian casts his prediction for Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Former UFC fighter-turned-analyst Kenny Florian believes fighters are avoiding Shavkat Rakhmonov in the welterweight division. Now ranked No.15 at 170 pounds, Florian is yet to see any holes in the MMA game of 'Nomad'.

While breaking down Shavkat Rakhmonov's upcoming bout against UFC veteran and No.10-ranked welterweight Neil Magny, the 46-year-old suggested that Rakhmonov is one of the biggest talents in MMA.

Speaking on the Anik & Florian Podcast, the former fighter detailed why the 27-year-old Kazakhstani is such a threat to the welterweight division:

"I'm super high on Rakhmonov, I think he's a fantastic talent. No one's really talking about him. I don't think anyone at 170 pounds wants to fight him. He's good everywhere. He's dynamic, he's hungry, he's fast, he's athletic, he's a good wrestler. I like Rakhmonov here. I think this is a good fight [vs. Neil Magny] to make Rakhmonov known."

Shavkat Rakhmonov has made an impressive start to his UFC career. The undefeated fighter (15-0) has never been taken to a decision since turning professional. Eight wins by KO and seven via submission have proven that 'Nomad' is one of the most dangerous fighters in the division.

Since making his UFC debut in 2020, Rakhmonov has won all three bouts in either the first or second round. His last appearance versus Carlston Harris in February earned him a Performance of the Night bonus after he landed a stunning spinning hook kick.

Shavkat Rakhmonov open to fighting Khamzat Chimaev

Rakhmonov's dominance and rise in the UFC has been compared to another welterweight, Khamzat Chimaev.

The pair have each stepped into the octagon a handful of times, delivering a multitude of finishes and each maintaining their impressive undefeated record. Fans have wondered whether the UFC could potentially matchup two of their biggest rising stars down the line.

Back in April, 'Nomad' was asked about the comparisons between himself and 'Borz', including whether he'd be interested in fighting the Chechen-born Swede, during an interview with Vestnik MMA.

"I'm not surprised at all. There's nothing extraordinary in what he does. Certainly he's a good wrestler and he does a great job out there, he feels confident too unlike his opponents. But if we fight it might be a different picture, a different fight."

Shavkat Rakhmonov added:

"we're going to fight sooner or later. People want to see us fight, so I think it's a silly idea to train in the same gym. It's another thing if we fought for different promotions, but we fight in the UFC, so I don't see any point."

Although it is a bout that excites fans, their ranking differential will likely play a huge factor. Chimaev finds himself the No.3-ranked welterweight and is therefore unlikely to risk his place. He is expected to fight for the title in the near future.

A win for Rakhmonov over upcoming opponent Neil Magny, though, will likely shift the rankings. However, the Kazakh will likely have to win two or three more fights over ranked opponents to potentially find himself in the octagon with 'Borz'.

