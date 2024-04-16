"I don't think he's anywhere near healed" - Sean Strickland backed Alex Pereira to dispose of Jamahal Hill at UFC 300

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland had weighed in on two of the title fights at UFC 300 and provided a surprisingly pitch-perfect prediction and follow-up analysis.

In a promotional video for Monster Energy, Strickland first chose Max Holloway as the winner in the BMF title clash against defending champ Justin Gaethje. Strickland chose Holloway despite his personal preference being Gaethje.

Next up, 'Tarzan' backed Alex Pereira to successfully defend his light heavyweight title against former champion Jamahal Hill. He said:

"Fight predictions, man. I don't know, I don't really watch fighting much. But, Gaethje and Max [Holloway], it's going to be a f*****g blood bath. I got my money on… Max. But I hope Gaethje pulls it off, because I'm a fan of Gaethje. Alex [Pereira] versus Jamahal [Hill], someone's going to die. It's probably not going to be Alex."

Check out Sean Strickland's full comments in the post below:

In a follow-up comment under the Instagram post, Strickland provided further explanations. While he mentioned that he was uncertain about Holloway vs. Gaethje, he was more confident about his second prediction. Strickland mentioned that Hill was not in optimum health and would perhaps perform better in a rematch when he's in a better condition. He said:

"I could be wrong about Max.. I just know the man lives in the Matrix... Also Hill........ training isn't fighting but I don't think he's anywhere near healed going into this fight but hey bills to be paid. I'd like to see a rematch when he's healthy. That is all..."

Check out Sean Strickland's comment in the screenshot below:

Strickland explains his UFC 300 predictions. [via Instagram]

Sean Strickland set to fight Paulo Costa at UFC 302

Sean Strickland will return to action for a second time this year against No.7 ranked contender Paulo Costa. The two will face off in the co-main event of UFC 302 in a five-round bout.

Strickland will look to capitalize on his current No.1 standing in the division ahead of Israel Adesanya and gather momentum for yet another title charge.

Costa last took on former champ Robert Whittaker and lost after three rounds via unanimous decision. He has also lost three of his last four fights and will aim for a big win against the top-ranked contender.

The UFC 302 card will also feature a lightweight title clash between Islam Makhachev and challenger Dustin Poirier.

