"I think he's an attention w**** for sure" - Justin Gaethje gives his thoughts on Michael Chandler

Justin Gaethje is currently preparing for his upcoming lightweight bout against Michael Chandler, which is set to take place on the main card of UFC 268 in November.

In a recent interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, the 32-year-old was asked about his thoughts on Chandler as an opponent. He replied:

"I think he's an attention w**** for sure. But that's fine... You know, I don't know him so I don't like him. He's my enemy. He's trying to take everything I am. He's going to try to kill me on November sixth. That's what I'm preparing myself for. That's what, ultimately, I have to convince myself is the most real thing so that I'm able to go to a primal place."

Justin Gaethje on the current lightweight title picture

Justin Gaethje further stated that one of the main reasons he has a level of dislike towards Michael Chandler is what happened with the UFC lightweight title following the retirement of former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Justin Gaethje believes he should have been first in line to fight for the vacant 155lb belt. However, Michael Chandler, despite only being one fight into his UFC career, was given the title shot instead. He was ultimately defeated by Charles Oliveira.

Gaethje is now using the incident as motivation to mentally prepare himself to go up against Chandler. He stated:

"I was probably more bitter at the opportunity that he got... It is what it is. Obviously, I'm gonna use that and I was p***ed off at the time. I thought this was the most coveted title in the UFC when Khabib was around, and it turned into almost the laughingstock of the UFC overnight. When you had Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler fighting each other for the title, to be the best, when those two weren't the best guys fighting for the belt."

You can check out Justin Gaethje's full interview with ESPN MMA below:

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh