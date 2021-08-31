Create
Notifications
×

Conor McGregor jibes at Khabib Nurmagomedov for comments on ring girls with a meme; throws shade at his teammates recalling UFC 229 brawl 

Conor McGregor (left), Khabib Nurmagomedov (right) [Credits: @TheNotoriousMMA via Twitter, @khabib_nurmagomedov via Instagram]
Conor McGregor (left), Khabib Nurmagomedov (right) [Credits: @TheNotoriousMMA via Twitter, @khabib_nurmagomedov via Instagram]
kanakshukrey
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Aug 31, 2021, 03:49 AM ET

48 mins ago

News

UFC superstar Conor McGregor's long-time rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov remains fierce to this day. The Irishman recently took another shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov on Twitter.

'The Notorious' posted an image poking fun at the Dagestani wrestler, demeaning him for his controversial remarks on UFC ring girls he made during a press conference earlier this month.

Conor McGregor mentioned Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer in the image, one of the most popular ring girls of the UFC. Celeste has been with the UFC since 2006.

Nurmagomedov commented that ring girls are insignificant to the UFC and combat sports as they're not useful in any way.

'The Eagle' originally spoke in Russian, but the interview was subsequently translated to English by Twitter user '@manny_mma_.'

“Ring girls are the most unnecessary people in mma, what function to they bring? You turn on the tv and you see it’s the second, why are they walking there,” exclaimed Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Conor McGregor also fired shots at Khabib Nurmagomedov's teammates

Replying to his fans on social media, like he often does, Conor McGregor had a few words referring to Khabib Nurmagomedov's teammates, Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Zubaira Tukhugov.

Reacting to the post-fight melee at UFC 229 where the Irishman faced Nurmagomedov, McGregor remembered the brawl in which he was attacked by Tukhugov and Abubakar Nurmagomedov. Though outnumbered by Khabib's team, he was timely and successful in landing punches on Tukhugov and Abubakar Nurmagomedov.

In the clip below, McGregor is seen landing a left hand on Zubaira Tukhugov, who competes in the UFC featherweight division.

"Fell into me for a hug he did. The usual out of them." - Conor McGregor on Tukhugov.

Conor McGregor is currently recovering from the injury he suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264's main event and is eyeing a return to the octagon sometime in 2022.

From Khabib Nurmagomedov to Jake Paul, follow SK MMA to satisfy all your MMA needs!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी