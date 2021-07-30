"I don't think he can afford it" - Jorge Masvidal mocks Conor McGregor after being asked about fighting the Irishman for the BMF belt

Jorge Masvidal (35-15-0) recently took a dig at Conor McGregor (22-6-0) during a Twitter Q&A session.
Responding to whether a matchup between himself and McGregor could take place down the line, 'Gamebred' said the Irishman couldn't afford another loss on his record.
Check out Jorge Masvidal's tweet below:
Jorge Masvidal has been campaigning for a bout with 'The Notorious' for a while now.
The Miami native first fired shots at McGregor following his record-breaking knockout win over Ben Askren at UFC 239. He called out the former double champ for a massive showdown in what would certainly mean a big payday for both fighters.
Later, during the UFC 244 post-fight press conference, Masvidal made sneering remarks about McGregor's smaller frame. The 36-year-old stated he would put a beatdown on the superstar if they ever shared the octagon.
"I'll f*** that little guy up, man. He's a f***ing mi**et. Dana White, president of this m*********ing company said that I'm too much man for him. I get why people want to see him hurt for the stunts he's been pulling. But he don't want this s***. He's just talking so that he gets his name out there," said Jorge Masvidal.
Check out Masvidal's appearance at the press conference and his comments on McGregor below:
Jorge Masvidal's manager takes a jab at Conor McGregor
Malki Kawa, CEO of First Round Management, recently brought up Masvidal's infamous UFC 244 post-fight comments about Conor McGregor.
Kawa said in a tweet that UFC president Dana White had refused to put together the Masvidal vs. McGregor matchup as 'Gamebred' was "too big" for the Irishman.
Check out Malki Kawa's tweet below:
Regardless of each fighter's recent skid in the UFC, if the fight does happen, it will undoubtedly make for one of the biggest pay-per-views in the company's history.
However, Conor McGregor is presently recovering from a broken tibia and fibula and will likely return next year.
The Irishman will possibly fight Dustin Poirier for a fourth time to put an end to their inconclusive rivalry. Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal is said to be on the lookout for an opponent for the fall of 2021.