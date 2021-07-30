"I don't think he can afford it" - Jorge Masvidal mocks Conor McGregor after being asked about fighting the Irishman for the BMF belt

Jorge Masvidal (35-15-0) recently took a dig at Conor McGregor (22-6-0) during a Twitter Q&A session.

Responding to whether a matchup between himself and McGregor could take place down the line, 'Gamebred' said the Irishman couldn't afford another loss on his record.

Check out Jorge Masvidal's tweet below:

I don’t think he can afford it https://t.co/g5ThVpGNBp — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 29, 2021

Jorge Masvidal has been campaigning for a bout with 'The Notorious' for a while now.

The Miami native first fired shots at McGregor following his record-breaking knockout win over Ben Askren at UFC 239. He called out the former double champ for a massive showdown in what would certainly mean a big payday for both fighters.

Later, during the UFC 244 post-fight press conference, Masvidal made sneering remarks about McGregor's smaller frame. The 36-year-old stated he would put a beatdown on the superstar if they ever shared the octagon.

"I'll f*** that little guy up, man. He's a f***ing mi**et. Dana White, president of this m*********ing company said that I'm too much man for him. I get why people want to see him hurt for the stunts he's been pulling. But he don't want this s***. He's just talking so that he gets his name out there," said Jorge Masvidal.

Check out Masvidal's appearance at the press conference and his comments on McGregor below:

Jorge Masvidal's manager takes a jab at Conor McGregor

Malki Kawa, CEO of First Round Management, recently brought up Masvidal's infamous UFC 244 post-fight comments about Conor McGregor.

Kawa said in a tweet that UFC president Dana White had refused to put together the Masvidal vs. McGregor matchup as 'Gamebred' was "too big" for the Irishman.

Check out Malki Kawa's tweet below:

Guys, stop this. Masvidal is too big for him, that’s why @danawhite never liked this fight. https://t.co/NbEBODng7a — malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 29, 2021

Regardless of each fighter's recent skid in the UFC, if the fight does happen, it will undoubtedly make for one of the biggest pay-per-views in the company's history.

However, Conor McGregor is presently recovering from a broken tibia and fibula and will likely return next year.

The Irishman will possibly fight Dustin Poirier for a fourth time to put an end to their inconclusive rivalry. Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal is said to be on the lookout for an opponent for the fall of 2021.

Edited by Harvey Leonard