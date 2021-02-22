"I think he is too clever on the feet" - Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman predicts winner of Israel Adesanya vs Jan Blachowicz fight  

Chris Weidman thinks Israel Adesanya has too many tricks up his sleeve for his upcoming fight. In a recent interview with MMA journalist James Lynch, Weidman said Adesanya is just "too clever on the feet" to figure out. Scheduled to face-off against current light-heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259, the 31-year old will be moving up the scale to secure championship belts at two divisions.

Israel Adesanya is having a dream-run in the UFC. Making his debut only in February 2018, the Nigerian-born star quickly ascended the ranks to claim the middleweight throne. Now as champion, Adesanya looks to move up to the 205-pound division and register his name in the history books. However, Jan Blachowicz is no push-over champion.

Hailing from Warsaw, Poland, Jan Blachowicz boasts a commendable four-fight win streak. Finishing three out of his last four fights by way of knockout, the 'Prince of Cieszyn' is a serious knockout artist in a stacked light-heavyweight roster. This came as no surprise in his most-recent title defense, where he rendered a tough and motivated Dominick Reyes unconscious.

But Israel Adesanya belongs to a different breed of marital artists, according to many experts. Boasting a two-inch reach and height advantage over Blachowicz, Adesanya will look to use his complete range and arsenal to systematically break down his opponent. Having never suffered a single loss in his entire professional MMA career, hopeful punches from Jan are expected to be countered with immaculate precision.

Going into his 205-pound bout against Jan Blachowicz, Israel Adesanya will look to use his deep knowledge of striking to his advantage. Unlike Dominick Reyes, who according to Weidman is more of a "boxer", Adesanya uses a wide-array of kicks in his game. If the current middleweight champion begins chopping on the lead leg of Blachowicz, it could only be a matter of time until the latter succumbs to the technical onslaught.

What could Israel Adesanya's move to 205 mean?

Israel Adesanya's move to the light-heavyweight division seems to be riddled in mystery. Teasing at many UFC fans by calling for a super-fight against former light-heavyweight champion Jon 'Bones' Jones, his climb up the ladder doesn't come as much of a surprise. However, taking Jan Blachowicz lightly could prove to be a costly mistake for 'The Last Stylebender' given his present trajectory in the UFC.

#ESPN Reyes vs Jan For the UFC light heavyweight championship of the world. As of right now, I got nothing to really gain fighting either of them. Let me know if you guys want to set up a day in 2021 for that Izzy fight. Hopefully you guys will be willing to pay by then. — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 31, 2020

So to get ahead of all the bullshit coming. My statement below.

Lol if Jones has this much knowledge about the fight game and fame game he woulda known not to run back to the car to get the money and coke. Dumbass. pic.twitter.com/pJnNTGqsNV — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 1, 2020

