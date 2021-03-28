"I don't think about contenders, they think about me" - Francis Ngannou reacts to potential Jon Jones super fight

Francis Ngannou was crowned the new UFC heavyweight champion in the main event at UFC 260. Ngannou knocked out Stipe Miocic at 00:52 of the second round in what had been termed as the 'Biggest, Baddest Rematch ever'.

With commendable takedown defense, Francis Ngannou proved that he has evolved immensely since the duo's first match up at UFC 220.

In the post fight press conference, Francis Ngannou weighed in on a potential fight against Jon Jones, who is expected to make his heavyweight debut in the title fight.

According to the UFC heavyweight champion, the time for him to seek contenders is well past and the tables have turned for good. Speaking of a potential matchup against Jon Jones, Francis Ngannou said:

"Listen, now I’m the champ. I don’t think about contenders, contenders think about me because I’m the champ. But obviously, you know in the past two years I fought almost just two times so I would like to be back soon. I don’t know when, maybe in summer or fall. But yeah, let’s do that. Whenever the deal is done, I’m in."

UFC president Dana White has also agreed to work towards materializing the fight even though he thinks of Derrick Lewis as an appropriate opponent. Of Jon Jones' heavyweight debut, Dana White said:

"Derrick Lewis is the fight to make, but if Jon Jones really wants that fight -- it's one thing to say you put on the weight and all that. I promise you, we can call Derrick Lewis and one of these other heavyweights and they want the fight. If Jon Jones really wants the fight, he can do his call in and get the fight."

Francis Ngannou disclosed his venue of preference

Francis Ngannou further revealed his preferred venue as France if such a fight were to take place. Speaking about his preferred venue in an ideal world, Ngannou said:

"In the perfect world, I don’t really know. I mean…I would say France but once again I doubt that the UFC, for the first in France will carry on. The big fight I would just like that to go in France but I don’t think that’s something which is possible. But other than that maybe just Vegas."