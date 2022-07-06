"I don't think we've ever seen this" - Brendan Schaub feels the "UFC is fast-tracking" Alex Pereira "just to get to eat" Israel Adesanya

Brendan Schaub doesn't like how the UFC is seemingly "fast-tracking" Alex Pereira towards a title shot against Israel Adesanya. With just three fights inside the octagon and a total of seven fights under his belt, 'Poatan' has managed to establish himself as the next challenger for the middleweight throne.

Following his win over Jared Cannonier at UFC 276, Israel Adesanya himself called out the Brazilian, who happens to be the only fighter to have knocked him out in a fight. Earlier that night, Pereira competed on the same card and picked up a first-round knockout win over Sean Strickland.

According to 'Big Brown', the UFC intentionally handed Pereira fights that were stylistically suitable for him to set up a blockbuster title clash with Adesanya. He feels that Adesanya has been so dominant in the 185 lbs division thus far that the UFC brass have no option but to pit him against Pereira, someone who's beaten him in the past.

In a recently released video on his YouTube channel, Schaub said:

"I have a bit of a problem where the UFC is fast tracking him just to get to eat Izzy and give him the perfect matchups in order to get there. Well, I don't think we've ever seen this... The other thing to me it's so short-sighted but also shows you how dominant Izzy is where there's nothing else for him. The UFC is like, 'We have to do something here, man.' Someone's like, 'Alright, let's get this Alex Pereira kid in here who's beat him twice back in the day and kickboxing only'... How are we gonna get him there? Just give him the easiest fights possible, the perfect matchups."

Watch the video below:

Israel Adesanya looking to make experience count in potential Alex Pereira clash

Despite many claiming that the UFC has been spoonfeeding Pereira easier fights to set him up for a fight with Adesanya, the champ doesn't see anything wrong going on.

Instead, Adesanya seems glad that he's getting to fight the Brazilian so soon into his MMA career. While Pereira is just seven fights old in MMA, Adesanya has been fighting for a long time. He has five successful title defenses inside the octagon whereas the Brazilian has fought just thrice in the UFC.

Israel Adesanya wants to make the advantage in experience count by fighting Pereira now instead of giving him time to gain more experience by fighting elite competition. During a UFC press conference, 'The Last Stylebender' said:

"I don’t like this narrative of like, ‘Oh it’s too quick for Pereira.’ But look, Jiri [Prochazka] just fought for the belt and won the belt in his third fight in the UFC. I think Anderson [Silva] did it in his second fight. So, that’s fine. He’s new to MMA. I’ve been in this game for a long time."

