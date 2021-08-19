"I think everything is possible" - Ciryl Gane claims he isn't sure if the UFC will book him against Francis Ngannou next

Considering the current situation in the UFC's heavyweight division, Ciryl Gane believes that anything is possible at the moment.

The French fighter isn't sure if he will be the one to fight Francis Ngannou next, stating that the UFC could decide on whatever they want.

During his interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Ciryl Gane said he doesn't know exactly what the UFC wants next. However, according to him, he believes he should legitimately be the first title challenger for 'The Predator'.

Ciryl Gane believes that both his and Ngannou's titles should be unified next, as it makes the most sense. But everything remains a possibility, including the inclusion of Jon Jones in the title picture.

"I think everything is possible. I don't know exactly what the UFC wants but I think I'm more legit for that. Now you need to have the unification, I think this makes more sense but everything is possible, I don't know, I don't know."

When asked about who he personally would prefer to face next, Ciryl Gane simply stated that for him, Ngannou is the next step. Almost without any hesitation, Gane admitted that he is ready to face the Cameroonian in his next octagon outing.

"Yeah, for me he's the next step."

Check out the latest edition of Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour below:

Ciryl Gane is expected to face Francis Ngannou in a title unification bout next

The next logical step in the UFC's heavyweight division would be to have Ciryl Gane face Francis Ngannou in an undisputed UFC heavyweight title unification fight.

While nothing has been confirmed as of now, the big fight to make in the heavyweight division right now is between the two titleholders. There is also the possibility of throwing Jon Jones in the mix, but Dana White has stated that Jones won't be fighting until 2022.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is also another contender who remains in the mix and could possibly get a title shot anytime in the near future.

