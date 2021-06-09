'I think I was ahead of the changes'- Nate Diaz reacts to Francis Ngannou complaining about UFC fighter pay

Nate Diaz put UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou on blast while talking about the fighter's pay issue during an interview with Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports:

"What is Francis Ngannou doing wrong? I've been doing more right than these m-----------s for years and years. They should have been spitting all that 'I need money' s--t long time ago like I was. I was never no champion and I was saying, 'F--k you, drop me or let me get some f-----g money cracking' and what happened? The stock just raised anyway and nobody was jumping on and now they're like 'What are we doing wrong?' I'm like 'You should have listened to your daddy years ago, m-----------s!'...It's a changing process but I think I was ahead of the changes," said Nate Diaz.

You can watch the video below:

The backstory for this response by Diaz was a tweet by Ngannou, where 'The Predator' questioned the amount of money UFC fighters were getting for their efforts.

It's crazy to think that Logan Paul (0-1) just made $20M on a boxing exhibition.



WHAT ARE WE DOING WRONG? 🤔 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 7, 2021

"It's crazy to think that Logan Paul (0-1) just made $20M on a boxing exhibition. WHAT ARE WE DOING WRONG?" said Francis Ngannou.

A few days ago, UFC middleweight Paulo Costa also posted multiple tweets, expressing disagreement with the current pay structure.

UFC needs to pay me as main fighter to have fighting in main events.

Youtubers are showing all disgrace on this business. — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 5, 2021

"UFC needs to pay me as main fighter to have fighting in main events. YouTubers are showing all disgrace on the business." said Paulo Costa.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been constantly arguing with the UFC regarding his remuneration:

I’ve been fighting my whole adult life, this shit just don’t feel right when you feel undervalued. It’s not an issue of wanting to fight. It’s an issue of wanting to be paid better. Let’s make that clear https://t.co/gVJhWo9seN — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

I’ve been talking about getting paid more for over a year now, has nothing to do with France is winning the belt. I fear no man, i’ve been beating up on heavy weight since I was a skinny kid. Gain all this size and strength just to suddenly be afraid? Sure let’s switch narrative — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

I always hear about how much the company is growing yet one year later I find myself in the same spot. I put in the work, I’ve done my part. I have completely transformed myself and now I meet a brick wall.. how discouraging — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

Nate Diaz will take on Leon Edwards at UFC 263

After a long hiatus, Nate Diaz will be returning to the octagon against welterweight contender Leon Edwards. Diaz last fought in the UFC in November 2019 when he took on Jorge Masvidal for the 'BMF belt' at UFC 244.

The bout between Diaz and Edwards will be the first 5-round fight in UFC history that is neither for a title nor a main event.

The stakes are high for Diaz vs Edwards as the winner of the fight could potentially be next in line to challenge for the UFC welterweight title.

Edited by Jack Cunningham