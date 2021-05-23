"Hats off to Nick and Nate Diaz" - UFC lightweight Frank Camacho explains why he holds the Diaz brothers in high regard [Exclusive]

Frank Camacho, 31, thinks highly of the Diaz brothers for their endurance strength. The UFC lightweight actively participated in triathlons - something which Nick and Nate Diaz are familiar with - to build his stamina after he contracted COVID-19 in September last year.

When Camacho realized how grueling triathlons can be, he had a strong sense of respect for the Diaz brothers. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's John Hyon Ko, Camacho said:

"If anything that I picked up a lot after I got COVID was endurance. Cycling and distance running. Hats off to Nick and Nate Diaz. That triathlon stuff is fu****g hard. Especially for the Diaz brothers, they are long and they are lanky, and they can keep that pace. For me, I find that beneficial on the physical side but more so on the mental side."

See Frank Camacho's full interview below:

Frank Camacho thinks judging at UFC 262 was "funky"

Frank Camacho also weighed in on the controversial judging that has come to the fore recently. The 31-year-old said he's not too sure about the criteria that the judges keep in mind when scoring a fight these days.

"I feel that judging is slightly changing for some reason. I mean, the Houston card (UFC 262) -- I don't mean to talk s**t -- but Texas judging has always been funky. Just look at all their fights in Texas," said Frank Camacho.

Camacho proceeded to express his shock at the result of the Lando Vannata vs. Mike Grundy fight. The three judges scored the contest in Vannata's favor 29–28, 27–30, 30–27, giving him a split decision victory. According to Camacho, one of the judges scoring the bout 30-27 for Grundy was a sign of bad judging.

A real sleeper fight on deck next...👀



Mike Grundy (@MGWRESTLING) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 is set to welcome 10-fight UFC veteran Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) 🕺 to 145lbs.



Can the Englishman add to his tally of 8️⃣ MMA submissions?#UFC262 pic.twitter.com/GxzrIZR6WY — Sportskeeda MMA (@sportskeedaMMA) May 16, 2021

Frank Camacho believes his UFC 263 opponent Matt Frevola shares the same fighting spirit as him

Frank Camacho will go up against Matt Frevola at UFC 263. The pair of lightweights were expected to fight each other in June last year, but the bout was called off after Frevola tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking about his upcoming opponent, Camacho said Frevola shares the same fighting spirit as him:

"I'm just fantasizing and thinking about a hard fight because he (Matt Frevola) will never stop unless you turn him off. He's not gonna stop and that's what I'm fantasizing about. I think we have very similar fighting spirits. Maybe technically, we might not be the same and stylistically we are not gonna be the same but the fighting spirit in here I think is very similar. It's what I'm looking forward to," said Frank Camacho.

Camacho further reflected on his excitement about performing for a live audience at UFC 263. He said:

"I'm just so excited that it's gonna be a live crowd. Fighting at the Apex (without an audience) was cool. We were still able to do our job but I got into this thing visualizing for ten years of hearing that crowd roar. Sometimes it works to my advantage, sometimes it may work to my disadvantage".