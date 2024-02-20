"I think I can get what fight I want" - Sean O'Malley aims to defeat Chito Vera before facing Ilia Topuria in desired showdown

Sean O'Malley is intent on achieving simultaneous two-division champion status in the UFC. To do so, he must face Ilia Topuria at featherweight, where the Spaniard reigns as the newly minted 145-pound titleholder. However, O'Malley's plans have faced criticism from fans online.

Specifically, many have taken issue with what appears to be 'Sugar' avoiding a matchup with Merab Dvalishvili, who recently defeated Henry Cejudo in a lopsided fashion at UFC 298. However, 'Sugar' has hit back against fans criticizing him, claiming that he can and will get the fight that he is eyeing.

He said as much in a recent interview on the MMA Hour.

"Really what it comes down to is I go out there and put on the performance that I say I'm going to put on against 'Chito.' A beautiful performance, and I call out whoever I want on that mic, I think I can get what fight I want. But I gotta go out there and do what I do."

Check out Sean O'Malley on fighting Ilia Topuria (3:30):

Facing Topuria would be a tall task for O'Malley, given how unbeatable the Spaniard has looked in virtually every outing inside the octagon. Furthermore, 'Sugar' must first get past Marlon 'Chito' Vera, who is the first—and thus far, only—fighter to have beaten him.

However, O'Malley has continuously dismissed the loss as a fluke. Regardless, 'Chito' is aiming to dethrone O'Malley, and it rarely ends well for the reigning champion once they start looking past their opponent.

Sean O'Malley is one of the few UFC fighters emulating Conor McGregor

Ahead of UFC 298, much was made about Ilia Topuria's various homages to Conor McGregor. However, the Spaniard isn't the only fighter to try to emulate 'The Notorious.' Sean O'Malley has even referred to Topuria as his 'Eddie Alvarez' in his pursuit of two-division championship status.

O'Malley recognizes McGregor's impact on the fight game and even hoped to co-headline a card with him. This was also parroted by Ian Garry, an Irishman who also idolizes his fellow countryman. But while O'Malley and Topuria are champions in their divisions, Garry is yet to crack the top five of his.