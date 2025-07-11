"I don't think I'll have any problems" - Shadow unfazed by Mohamed Younes Rabah's height advantage

Shadow Singha Mawynn remains supremely confident heading into his featherweight Muay Thai showdown with Mohamed Younes Rabah, despite acknowledging the physical challenges his Algerian opponent will bring to their co-main event clash.

Emanating live from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, July 11, the Thai goes toe-to-toe against 'The Eagle' at ONE Fight Night 33.

Despite facing a significant size disadvantage – he stands at five-foot-eight while Rabah towers over him at six-feet-two – the Singha Mawynn athlete isn't too bothered.

"I don't think I'll have any problems facing a bigger opponent. Mohamed is both big and skilled, which makes it a good challenge," Shadow told the promotion.

"When we reach the point of fighting top-tier opponents like him, we have to give it our all. Even though his impact force will be greater, I'm ready."

His calm assessment of the matchup demonstrates his readiness to tackle another tough assignment for a fifth successive career victory.

The 25-year-old Tak native's triumphant streak dates back to April 2024, when he knocked out Swedish powerhouse Erik Hehir at ONE Friday Fights 58.

He has since added wins against Jimmy Vienot, Mohammad Siasarani, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, and Hassan Vahdanirad.

Shadow's trump card over Mohamed Younes Rabah at ONE Fight Night 33

Shadow's experience navigating complex tactical battles should serve him well against Rabah's combination of size, reach, and technical ability.

The 25-year-old could be on the brink of a world title shot against divisional king Tawanchai PK Saenchai if he can maintain his impressive momentum on fight night.

His respectful acknowledgment of Rabah's qualities, while maintaining unwavering self-belief, suggests that fans are in for a tactical chess match between two skilled practitioners.

With both fighters ready to leave everything in the ring, this co-main event promises to deliver fireworks as Shadow attempts to prove that skill and experience can overcome physical advantages.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch all the action from ONE Fight Night 33 live and free with their Amazon Prime Video subscription tomorrow night.

